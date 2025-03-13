Ludhiana: Vet varsity fish festival promotes entrepreneurship among youth

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, on Wednesday, organised ‘fish festival’ to create public awareness for promoting fish consumption in the state. Organised by the college of fisheries, the festival highlighted fish processing as an entrepreneurial activity for youth and the farming community. It was inaugurated by Jitendra Jorwal, deputy commissioner of Ludhiana as the chief guest and JPS Gill, vice-chancellor as guest of honour. Visitors during the fish festival at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University on Wednesday in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

The festival envisaged to promote fish as healthy food, educated the visitors with the health benefits of fish and demonstrated value added ready to cook and ready to eat fish products of regional flavor. Different ornamental fish species were also presented in the event.

The deputy commissioner met the young fisheries graduates, who had prepared different fish products and fish aquaria under experiential learning program. Highlighting the health benefits of fish, he said that it is necessary to organise such festivals to educate people, promote entrepreneurship and collect public feedback.

Vice-chaneclor Gill said that the university is promoting fish and shrimp farming through its three-tier education, research and extension system. He further said that the university has played an instrumental role in developing shrimp farming in inland saline water-logged waste lands of southwest districts of the state and providing technical support for entrepreneurial push to young fisheries professionals, youth and prospective aspirants for self-reliance. University has developed various value-added fish and shrimp products and regular awareness programs are conducted to reinforce the domestic fish market, which will support regional farmers, besides offering nutritious animal protein, he added.

Meera D Ansal, dean college of fisheries said that the fish products were sold like hot cakes before closing time, showing public interest in the value-added fish products. A survey was also conducted to record animal protein consumption preferences of the visitors to evaluate gaps in respects to fish consumption. Public entries of taglines for promoting fish consumption were received during the festival and the winner will be awarded with cash prize and trophy during the upcoming pashu palan mela on March 21 and 22, she added.