Ludhiana: Wanted in over 18 cases, gangster Neutron held

Notorious gangster Sagar Neutron, who is facing trial in at least 18 cases, was arrested in a joint police and counter-intelligence unit operation. The cases against neutron, who was designated as a Category A gangster, included those on murder charges. (HT File Photo)

Earlier this year, Netron had put out a video on his social media accounts, threatening police of ‘waging war’ by smuggling weapons in the district.

Officials said the accused was hiding in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

The police found Neutron’s links with jailed gangster Boota Khan alias Bagga Khan. Officials said 26-year-old Neutron was executing crimes on Khan’s directives.

Joint commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said Neutron was bailed out in March 2024 and soon tried to kill a family in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar with the help of an aide over an old rivalry.

On April 7, a fresh first-information report (FIR) was registered against Neutron at the Dugri police station. After an elderly woman, Surjit Kaur, succumbed to injuries, police added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the FIR.

In July, at least four more cases were registered against Neutron and his aides in Ludhiana and Uttar Pradesh. The cases included a July 17 carjacking in UP.

The JCP said a team of city police and counter-intelligence traced the accused to Nasirpur village in Bijnor following a tip-off and arrested him.

He added that police will produce him before a court and try to identify those who helped him escape and provided shelter.

In a video uploaded to his social media accounts on June 24, Neutron had claimed that he was ‘returning to the mainstream for the sake of his family and daughter’, and alleged that the police dragging him and his families in ‘false cases’.

He had threatened to wage a war by smuggling weapons into the district to ‘teach the cops a lesson. This had come after the police arrested his wife.

On July 7, his three aides, Mahi Gill, Sumit Sabharwal and Abhay alias Mathi, fired thrice while targeting the house of Lal Chand alias Gopi of Karnail Singh Nagar. The accused were captured by closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the house.

On July 12, police arrested four members of his gang, including his brother, in two separate cases. However, Neutron managed to evade arrest.

On August 1, the Khanna police arrested Ajay Singh, 24, Jatin Monga alias Trendy, 22, Krishna Sahni alias Laddu, 23, and Gurpreet Singh alias Jass alias Bachhi, 18, all members of the Neutron gang.

The accused were involved in the AS College firing incident in Khanna.

Entered world of crime at 17

The JCP said that Neutron indulged criminal activities at a young age, with his first crime being when he was 17.

He was lodged in Borstal jail in 2017-18 in two cases on attempt to murder charges and after coming out on bail in 2018, he was arrested in a murder case and was lodged in central jail.

He was then transferred to Amritsar jail, where he met Boota Khan and joined his gang.

The JCP added that the gangster claims to have picked the name ‘Neutron’, a scientific term, to denote that he is a ‘bigwig’ in the world of crime.