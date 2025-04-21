Ludhiana West Byelection: Fill claims, objections for electoral roll till Apr 24, says CEO

Ahead of the byelection in Ludhiana West Assembly constituency, a special summary revision of the photo electoral roll is currently underway. The qualifying date for this voter list is April 1. Sibin C have urged all political parties to actively participate in the voter awareness and update process. (HT Photo for representation)

Punjab’s chief electoral officer (CEO), Sibin C, informed that Ludhiana West constituency have 1,73,071 voters. Citizens can file claims and objections regarding the electoral roll until April 24. The final publication of the electoral roll is scheduled for May 5.

He further said that, following due diligence and approval from the Election Commission (EC), a total of 192 polling stations have been established across the constituency, all located within urban areas. To ensure accessibility and convenience, arrangements have been made to restrict the number of voters per polling station to no more than 1,200.

CEO Sibin C mentioned that meetings have already been held with representatives of recognised political parties to ensure clarity on electoral roll updates and compliance with the EC guidelines. Some of the political parties have already appointed their Booth Level Agents (BLAs), while others are being encouraged to do the same to ensure transparent electoral participation.

Sibin C have urged all political parties to actively participate in the voter awareness and update process. He appealed for their cooperation in assisting voters with filing claims and objections through their BLAs to ensure a robust and inclusive revision process.

The CEO also highlighted about the provision of appeal by electors to the magistrate under Section 22 or Section 23 against the orders of EROs within 15 days of the order with regards to claims, objections and inclusion of names inadvertently omitted and further to the CEO level if required as per RP Acts/ Rules.