Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana West Byelection: Fill claims, objections for electoral roll till Apr 24, says CEO

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 21, 2025 06:32 AM IST

Punjab’s chief electoral officer, Sibin C, informed that Ludhiana West constituency have 1,73,071 voters and the final publication of the electoral roll is scheduled for May 5

Ahead of the byelection in Ludhiana West Assembly constituency, a special summary revision of the photo electoral roll is currently underway. The qualifying date for this voter list is April 1.

Sibin C have urged all political parties to actively participate in the voter awareness and update process. (HT Photo for representation)
Sibin C have urged all political parties to actively participate in the voter awareness and update process. (HT Photo for representation)

Punjab’s chief electoral officer (CEO), Sibin C, informed that Ludhiana West constituency have 1,73,071 voters. Citizens can file claims and objections regarding the electoral roll until April 24. The final publication of the electoral roll is scheduled for May 5.

He further said that, following due diligence and approval from the Election Commission (EC), a total of 192 polling stations have been established across the constituency, all located within urban areas. To ensure accessibility and convenience, arrangements have been made to restrict the number of voters per polling station to no more than 1,200.

CEO Sibin C mentioned that meetings have already been held with representatives of recognised political parties to ensure clarity on electoral roll updates and compliance with the EC guidelines. Some of the political parties have already appointed their Booth Level Agents (BLAs), while others are being encouraged to do the same to ensure transparent electoral participation.

Sibin C have urged all political parties to actively participate in the voter awareness and update process. He appealed for their cooperation in assisting voters with filing claims and objections through their BLAs to ensure a robust and inclusive revision process.

The CEO also highlighted about the provision of appeal by electors to the magistrate under Section 22 or Section 23 against the orders of EROs within 15 days of the order with regards to claims, objections and inclusion of names inadvertently omitted and further to the CEO level if required as per RP Acts/ Rules.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana West Byelection: Fill claims, objections for electoral roll till Apr 24, says CEO
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On