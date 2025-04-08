Ludhiana west bypoll: Hoarding war heats up as campaign picks up pace

With the byelection for the West Assembly constituency around the corner, political activity has picked up the pace in the city. Colourful hoardings, catchy slogans, and sharp messages have begun to dominate the area, as candidates from both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress step up their campaigns. Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP party have yet to announce their candidates. While political hoardings and slogans have added colour to the campaign, residents are hoping that real issues remain the focus. (Manish/HT)

Rajya Sabha member and AAP nominee Sanjeev Arora has launched his campaign with the slogan “na gussa, na hankar – Sanjeev Arora is vaar” (no anger, no ego – Sanjeev Arora this time). His team has strategically placed hoardings across prominent locations in the constituency, promoting a calm and approachable image.

The slogan is being seen as a direct response to the Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s past controversies. Ashu, a former cabinet minister, has previously faced criticism after videos showing aggressive behaviour surfaced, including a leaked audio clip where he was allegedly instructing a senior official of the municipal corporation in a high-handed manner.

Congress, meanwhile, has centred its campaign around development. Ashu’s hoardings carry the tagline “for development and trust, Ashu is must” and highlight his past work and vision for the constituency. His campaign focuses on infrastructure improvement and civic betterment, with efforts underway to strengthen grassroots connections.

The hoarding battle has reminded same as of the previous Lok Sabha elections, when Congress state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had used the line “kam v karange te phone v chakange” to target his rival Rajya Sabha member Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was allegedly accused of being inaccessible to his party workers.

Both Sanjeev Arora and Bharat Bhushan Ashu have now started door-to-door campaigns and are holding public meetings. Their teams are meeting with residents, traders, and community leaders in a bid to win hearts and votes.

As the constituency gears up for polling, voters are closely watching the narrative unfold. While political hoardings and slogans have added colour to the campaign, residents are hoping that real issues such as roads, sanitation, traffic and water supply remain the focus. With the polling date yet to be officially announced, the contest is expected to grow even more intense in the upcoming days.