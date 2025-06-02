Ludhiana West bypoll: Registers to keep close tabs on candidates’ expenditure: EC

The expenditure observer for Ludhiana West byelection, Indana Ashok Kumar on Monday directed all flying squads, static surveillance, video surveillance, accounting teams and assistant expenditure observers to keep a close eye on the expenditure for election publicity and campaigning by the candidates. Indana Ashok Kumar asked teams to submit reports on the expenses incurred by the candidates on a daily basis. (HT Photo)

Presiding over a meeting, Kumar asked the teams to submit reports on the expenses incurred by the candidates on a daily basis. He said that to keep a close tab over the expenditure incurred by the parties and candidates, 12 flying squad teams (FSTs), one video viewing team (VVT), eight video surveillance teams (VSTs), nine static surveillance teams (SSTs), one account teams and asst expenditure observers (AEOs) and media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) were working to keep a close tab over poll expenditure.

He asked the flying squads, SSTs and others to discharge their duties responsibly to ensure free and fair elections. Kumar also asked for coordination between the officers and the staff who have been appointed to check the expenses.

Moreover, the shadow registers of the candidates who will be in poll fray, will be compared with the registers maintained by them thrice. During checking, the contesting candidates will bring their expenditure registers and another record like cash book, bank voucher and bank statements and will be matched with the shadow registers.

Additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amarjit Bains said that the expenditure limit set by the Election Commission of India for a candidate in the upcoming Ludhiana West byelection was ₹40 lakh. “After successful nomination of candidates, any kind of expenditure on electioneering would be booked in the shadow registers of the candidates,” he added.

Mobile numbers, e-mails issued for election related complaints

ECI observers for Ludhiana West byelection have reached the city. The observers include general observer Rajeev Kumar, police observer Surinder Pal and expenditure observer Indana Ashok Kumar.

The observers have been staying at the International Guest House, PAU Ludhiana. Anyone can contact the general observer for election related issues or complaints on 62831-78975. The police observer can be contacted on 62831-78144 and the expenditure observer can be contacted on 62831-99460.

Similarly, the observers can also be contacted through email. General observer Rajeev Kumar can be contacted at email: generalobserverwest2025@gmail.com . Police observer Surinder Pal can be contacted by email: spsnarwal@gmail.com and expenditure observer Indana Ashok can be contacted by email: ashok.indana@gov.in.