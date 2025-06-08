Ludhiana West bypoll: Spouses take to battleground, drum up support for partners

As the Ludhiana West bypoll inches closer, the wives and other family members have also thrown their weight behind the candidates amid electioneering, ensuring maximum outreach. The wives are sharing the workload to divide and conquer the tasks at hand with door-to-door campaigns, public meetings and drawing room meets. Sandhya Arora, wife of AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora, during a political campaign in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Sandhya Arora, wife of Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) candidate, is new to politics and, with her daughters-in-law, daughters and other extended family, she has taken to the ground to ensure MP Arora’s campaign reaches as many constituents as possible.

“This is new. But we are a part of a movement to bring about a change. Though it is hectic, the entire family has come together to support the campaign. We are all sharing responsibly to maximise the outreach,” she said.

She added that she was holding 3-4 public meetings and door-to-door campaigns across wards every day besides joining MP Arora in some of the meetings as well.

Former councillor Mamta Ashu, wife of Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, is also using her influence to aid the former minister’s campaign. With Ashu busy in the field, Mamta has also taken over the responsibilities at the office. “I am going to the wards daily and conducting around 6-7 public meetings. I am trying to meet the people and ask them about the issues they are facing. They are really concerned about the law-and-order situation in the city,” she said.

“Besides meetings and door-to-door campaigns, I have also taken up responsibility at the office. I arrange meetings and when any senior party leaders arrive in the city for campaign, I also attend them,” added the former councillor.

Akali Dal candidate Parupkar Ghumman’s wife Arvinder Kaur, who is a homemaker, has delved into politics for the first time. She says that when she started about one and half months ago, not many things made sense, but she caught up fast. “As I started going out and met people, I realised that there are basic issues that people still face like sewerage, clean drinking water and law and order. This has given me a sense of purpose that a good leader is needed. It is our job to take the party’s message to the people,” she said.

“The guidance from the party on how to take the message to the public has been of great help,” she noted.