Ludhiana: Why no action against ‘illegal’ building, ask residents

With a district court lifting a stay order that prohibited the civic body from taking action against a building “constructed illegally” in Gandhi Nagar market, social activists and residents have demanded action against the owner, a former Mandi Board chairman. The court lifted stay on January 27. The ‘illegal’ building in Gandhi Nagar, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Kuldeep Khaira, a social activist, said, “Several complaints have been made against the building, but no action has been taken. Over the years, eight floors have been built. Several floors were constructed even when the court case was going on but even then no action has been taken against this building.”

The owner had permission to construct only up to the second floor as per the sanctioned site plan approved in 2017. However, he built eight floors while mentioning only seven during court proceedings. The case has raised serious questions about MC’s inaction, despite repeated notices and legal proceedings.

According to the civic body records, plaintiff Darshan Lal had initially received approval for a basement, ground floor, first floor and second floor. He later made additional constructions, some of which were compounded by paying fees to the MC. However, officials argue that compounding does not justify excessive violations. The MC had issued multiple notices, including demolition orders, yet the building stands untouched.

According to MC officials, the sanctioned plan allowed only four floors, including the basement. “The owner has violated the approved plan and constructed additional floors without permission. We have issued demolition notices,” said an MC official.

During the hearing, the plaintiff argued that the structure was safe and in accordance with building regulations. The MC stated during the court hearings that the building violated municipal laws regarding floor area ratio (FAR), height limits and parking space.

Court documents revealed that the MC had issued several notices under Sections 269 and 270 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation (PMC) Act, but enforcement has been lacking. People familiar with the development say political pressure is behind the MC’s inaction so far.

A local shopkeeper, seeking anonymity, said, “If an ordinary man violates even a minor building rule, authorities act immediately. But here, the illegal construction remains untouched.” Action should be taken against every type of illegal construction, said another shopkeeper, who too didn’t wish to be named.

When contacted, assistant town planner (ATP), Zone A, Gurvinder Singh Lucky said, “Our team is checking to ascertain if any other legal hurdle is there. We will take the next course of action accordingly.”