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Ludhiana woman found dead on park bench in Canada’s Ontario

Anmoldeep’s father, Parminder Singh, a retired subedar, said his daughter had moved to Canada in 2021

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A 26-year-old Ludhiana woman, who had moved to Canada for studies and work in 2021, was found dead on a park bench in Ontario.

Anmoldeep Kaur

According to reports, the deceased, Anmoldeep Kaur, had stepped out for a routine walk in a park located between Georgian College and her residence in Barrie when the incident occurred. She was a resident of Nai Abadi, Akalgarh, near Sudhar Bazaar in Ludhiana.

The family said that the passersby reportedly noticed her sitting motionless on a bench and raised an alarm after she failed to respond. Upon checking, she was found unresponsive and not breathing. Local police were immediately informed and reached the spot.

Canadian authorities have taken the body into custody and initiated an investigation. According to the report, the CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the park is being examined, while statements of eyewitnesses are also being recorded to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.

Chairman of the cooperative society and Manuke sarpanch Harpreet Singh said Ontario police have launched an investigation into the sequence of events leading to her death.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana woman found dead on park bench in Canada’s Ontario
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana woman found dead on park bench in Canada’s Ontario
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