Ludhiana woman found dead on park bench in Canada’s Ontario

A 26-year-old Ludhiana woman, who had moved to Canada for studies and work in 2021, was found dead on a park bench in Ontario.

Anmoldeep Kaur

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to reports, the deceased, Anmoldeep Kaur, had stepped out for a routine walk in a park located between Georgian College and her residence in Barrie when the incident occurred. She was a resident of Nai Abadi, Akalgarh, near Sudhar Bazaar in Ludhiana.

The family said that the passersby reportedly noticed her sitting motionless on a bench and raised an alarm after she failed to respond. Upon checking, she was found unresponsive and not breathing. Local police were immediately informed and reached the spot.

Canadian authorities have taken the body into custody and initiated an investigation. According to the report, the CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the park is being examined, while statements of eyewitnesses are also being recorded to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Back in Ludhiana, the news has left the family devastated. Anmoldeep’s father, Parminder Singh, a retired subedar, said his daughter had moved to Canada in 2021. “She was pursuing her career while working as a childcare professional on a valid work permit and had applied for permanent residency about a year ago,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back in Ludhiana, the news has left the family devastated. Anmoldeep’s father, Parminder Singh, a retired subedar, said his daughter had moved to Canada in 2021. “She was pursuing her career while working as a childcare professional on a valid work permit and had applied for permanent residency about a year ago,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He added that Anmoldeep had recently applied for a visitor visa for her mother, which was expected to be approved soon. “She never mentioned any distress or problem,” he said, ruling out the possibility of suicide and urging authorities to conduct a thorough probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that Anmoldeep had recently applied for a visitor visa for her mother, which was expected to be approved soon. “She never mentioned any distress or problem,” he said, ruling out the possibility of suicide and urging authorities to conduct a thorough probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her brother, Dilpreet Singh, who is based in the United States, has arrived in Canada to complete formalities and bring the body back to India, the family said, adding that they are being assisted by a local social organisation in repatriation efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her brother, Dilpreet Singh, who is based in the United States, has arrived in Canada to complete formalities and bring the body back to India, the family said, adding that they are being assisted by a local social organisation in repatriation efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chairman of the cooperative society and Manuke sarpanch Harpreet Singh said Ontario police have launched an investigation into the sequence of events leading to her death.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON