Ludhiana: Woman’s father killed over broken engagement in Sidhwan Bet

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 03, 2025 10:55 PM IST

Due to a fallout between the two families later, woman’s father broke the engagement and married her to another man, Rafi, two months ago

Attacked on January 31 for cancelling the engagement of his daughter and getting her married somewhere else, a 55-year-old resident of Sidhwan Bet succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Identified as Rehamdeen, the victim hailed from Sadarpura village in Sidhwan Bet. The police have registered a case against five persons and their several unidentified aides for the murder.

Deceased Rehamdeen. The police have registered a case against five persons and their several unidentified aides for the murder. (HT Photo)

According to the police complaint filed by 28-year-old Shokat Ali, a resident of Sadarpura, his father Rehamdeen and his friend Shahdeen, alias Sahua, of Manakwal village, had engaged their children at a young age. Rehamdeen had promised his daughter Meena’s marriage with Shahdeen’s nephew Baghi. Due to a fallout between the two families later, Rehamdeen broke the engagement and married Meena to another man, Rafi, two months ago.

This decision enraged Shahdeen, who allegedly threatened to take Meena away by force during a community panchayat. The rivalry escalated on the night of January 31 when Shahdeen, along with his nephew Baghi and an accomplice named Hora, reportedly entered Rehamdeen’s house at around 11:30 pm, armed with sharp-edged weapons, a bat and a sword. They launched an attack on Rehamdeen, leaving him critically injured before fleeing the scene.

Family members rushed the injured man to the Sidhwa Bet civil hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana due to the severity of his condition. After battling for his life, Rehamdeen succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night.

Inspector Hira Singh, in charge of the Sidhwan Bet police station, stated that an FIR under Sections 103 (murder), 333 (house-trespass with the intention to cause harm), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against Shahdeen, his sons Surmudin and Ranjha, nephews Baghi and Maam Hussain and their aides who are yet to be identified. The accused are yet to be arrested.

