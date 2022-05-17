Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Woman succumbs to injuries after being thrashed by husband

The woman’s husband has been booked her murder; victim’s father said his daughter had been married to the accused for the past 24 years ago and relations between them were going through some strain for the past few days
Jasvir Kaur, 45, the woman who succumbed to injuries after being thrashed by her husband at Lalodi Kalan village in Ludhiana.
Published on May 17, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A woman who was severely injured after her husband thrashed her in Lalodi Kalan village two days ago, succumbed at a hospital here on Monday.

Her husband, identified as Jagtar Singh, has been booked for murder.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Karnail Singh, father of the victim Jasvir Kaur, 45. In his statement, Karnail said that his daughter had been married to the accused for the past 24 years ago and relations between them were going through some strain for the past few days.

On Saturday, he received a call from his granddaughter (Jasvir Kaur’s daughter) Sumanpreet Kaur, who told him that her father had been thrashing her mother brutally and also strangled her with a dupatta. He immediately rushed there, but Sumanpreet had already taken her mother to a government hospital, from where she was referred to a private hospital in Doraha, where she breathed her last.

Inspector Surinder Singh, SHO at Samrala police station, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

