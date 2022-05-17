Ludhiana: Woman succumbs to injuries after being thrashed by husband
A woman who was severely injured after her husband thrashed her in Lalodi Kalan village two days ago, succumbed at a hospital here on Monday.
Her husband, identified as Jagtar Singh, has been booked for murder.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Karnail Singh, father of the victim Jasvir Kaur, 45. In his statement, Karnail said that his daughter had been married to the accused for the past 24 years ago and relations between them were going through some strain for the past few days.
On Saturday, he received a call from his granddaughter (Jasvir Kaur’s daughter) Sumanpreet Kaur, who told him that her father had been thrashing her mother brutally and also strangled her with a dupatta. He immediately rushed there, but Sumanpreet had already taken her mother to a government hospital, from where she was referred to a private hospital in Doraha, where she breathed her last.
Inspector Surinder Singh, SHO at Samrala police station, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Farmer unions in Punjab slam wheat export ban
Chandigarh: Farmers' unions in Punjab on Monday dubbed the Centre's decision of banning wheat exports as an “anti-farmer” move, saying that the Union government is not letting them reap the gains due to higher prices of their crops in the overseas markets. “It is an anti-farmer decision,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU- Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said on Monday. BKU (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal too condemned the central government's decision.
-
No canal water for irrigation since April, Punjab farmers start uprooting kinnow orchards
Farmers in Fazilka and Muktsar districts, the kinnow hub of Punjab, have started uprooting orchards due to inadequate canal water supply for irrigation since April. Kinnow is grown on more than 92,000 acres in the Abohar-Muktsar belt that annually produces 7-10 lakh metric tonnes of the fruit. Gurpreet Sandhu of Panjawa village in Fazilka district started uprooting a 17-acre orchard on Sunday. The orchard was nine-year-old and was bearing good fruits till 2020.
-
Police arrest kin of poacher killed in Guna encounter
The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested the father and brother of the Naushad Khan, the alleged blackbuck poacher who is accused of shooting at the police in Guna, on charges that they hid his body and a firearm looted from the police, police said. Asked, the SP said the investigation is on and names of other accused will be added on the basis of the probe outcome.
-
Border sub-divisions burn ₹552-cr hole in PSPCL pocket
Patiala: Bhikhiwind, Patti and Zira, the border sub-divisions of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, are the top defaulters when it comes to power theft that caused a loss of over ₹1,200 crore to Punjab in the 2021-22 fiscal. Border sub-divisions account for 44% ( ₹552 crore) of the total power theft in the state. There are 100 divisions and 500 sub-divisions of the PSPCL.
-
Ludhiana: 25-yr-old banker found hacked to death
A day after Ranjodh's went missing, a 25-year-old banker was found murdered in Samrala's Salaudi village on Monday morning. The victim has been identified as Ranjodh Singh of Manki village in Samrala, who worked at a private bank. The victim's father, Malook Singh, stated that his son received a call on Sunday and told them that he will return in a few minutes.
