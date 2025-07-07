Ludhiana: 1 arrested with 8-kg ganja at railway station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) nabbed a drug courier with 8-kg ganja at the Ludhiana Junction station here on Sunday, officials said. The accused, identified as Rajeev Kumar, came from Saran district in Bihar. The GRP caught him after he was seen trying to leave the station from the under-construction section instead of taking the regular exit gate. The GRP has registered an FIR under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (HT Photo)

“Around 9 am, he was seen trying to get out through the under-construction part of the station instead of taking the exit gate. This raised suspicion. Upon checking, he was found carrying 8-kg ganja,” said GRP in-charge Ludhiana junction, inspector Palwinder Singh.

According to the official, Rajeev told the police during initial interrogation that he was given the parcel by someone in Bihar and he was supposed to pass it to someone else here in Ludhiana. He was paid ₹3,000 for this job.

“He has told us that he was given this ganja by someone else in Bihar. Upon reaching Ludhiana, the Bihar-based handler was supposed to instruct him regarding whom the parcel was to be delivered,” said the officer.

The GRP has registered an FIR under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was produced before a magistrate on Sunday. The GRP secured a one-day remand to investigate the case.

“We will verify his statement. We will try to nab the other players in the chain as well,” said inspector Palwinder Singh.