Ludhiana:1,000 GLADA property owners who owe 200 cr identified

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has identified nearly 1,000 properties with outstanding dues totaling around ₹200 crore. The defaulting properties include both residential and commercial categories spread across Ludhiana. GLADA officials said only 35 defaulters have applied so far under the amnesty scheme which has been in effect since March. (HT Photo)

To give relief to defaulters and improve recovery, the Punjab government has recently introduced an amnesty policy under which property owners can settle their dues without paying any penalty or penal interest. The one-time policy, which came into effect from March 1, will remain applicable for nine months.

GLADA officials said only 35 defaulters have applied so far. Officials say the low response is concerning, especially when thousands stand to benefit by regularising their properties. A senior GLADA official, wishing not to be named, said, “We have issued notices and started reaching out to defaulters. The amnesty policy is a golden opportunity for property owners to clear their dues without any penalty. After the given time frame, strict action, including cancellation and recovery proceedings, may be initiated.”

Under the policy, allottees who defaulted on instalments due after December 31, 2013, are eligible to apply, including those whose allotments were cancelled or are under litigation. However, they must have deposited at least 20% of the original property cost.

Once the application is accepted, the defaulter is required to deposit the entire defaulted amount along with the scheme rate of interest—without penalty—within three months. Additionally, 50% of the extension fee must be paid depending on the category of the property. The policy also grants an additional three-year period to fulfil any other allotment terms.

The GLADA has assured that applications will be processed swiftly and intimation of payable amounts will be sent via email or WhatsApp within two months of receiving applications. However, applications received beyond the stipulated timeline will not be considered under this policy and will be treated under earlier regulations.

The department has now intensified awareness campaigns to encourage more defaulters to avail themselves of the scheme. “This is the last chance for defaulters to come clean. After this, there will be no relaxation,” added the official.