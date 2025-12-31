Ludhiana: 1,250 peddlers held, 719 NDPS cases registered this year: Khanna police

The Khanna police have recorded a sharp escalation in their crackdown on drug trafficking and serious crimes in 2025, registering almost three times more NDPS cases than the previous year, according to data released by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav Bains. SSP Jyoti Yadav Bains gas saud that under the war-against-drugs campaign, the Khanna police organised 3,016 meetings to strengthen police-public relations. (HT Photo)

Sharing the year-end figures, SSP Bains said that during 2025, the police registered 719 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 1,250 drug traffickers, ranging from small peddlers to major suppliers. In comparison, only 246 NDPS cases were registered in 2024 with 332 arrests, highlighting a significant intensification of enforcement and ground-level action.

“The figures clearly reflect that the anti-drug drive in 2025 was far more aggressive, focused and result-oriented,” SSP Bains said, attributing the surge to sustained operations, intelligence-based policing and strict monitoring.

During the year, the police recovered a wide range of narcotics, including 8.268-kg heroin, 12.240-kg opium, 12-quintal and 59-kg poppy husk, 25.575-kg ganja, 40-kg black poppy, 526-gm intoxicating powder, 14-gm smack, along with over 21,000 drug tablets, 1,082 intoxicating capsules, 100 injections, 20 syrups and 190 poppy plants. Drug money amounting to ₹31.91 lakh was also seized.

The police also cracked down on the misuse of licensed outlets. Cases were registered against three medical store owners, the licence of one store was cancelled and two shops were sealed for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The SSP pointed out that 24 commercial recovery cases were registered in 2025 with the arrest of 51 major drug traffickers, compared to 21 cases and 36 arrests in 2024, indicating a stronger focus on high-value and organised drug networks.

In 2025, all 171 serious crime cases were traced on priority and 238 accused were arrested. Under the Arms Act, police registered 14 cases and arrested 29 accused, recovering 42 pistols and revolvers, 33 magazines and 65 cartridges. Under the Excise Act, 80 cases were registered with 92 arrests. The police also arrested 40 proclaimed offenders, including nine involved in drug trafficking cases.

Emphasising prevention alongside enforcement, SSP Bains said that under the war-against-drugs campaign, Khanna police organised 3,016 contact meetings to strengthen police-public relations. Treatment of 4,085 individuals willing to quit drugs was initiated at government de-addiction centres. Additionally, 107 CASO operations were conducted.