Ludhiana: 13-hour blackout grips parts of city as rain trips power feeders

Residents across the district faced prolonged power outages for nearly 13 hours after rain battered the city early on Thursday triggering widespread tripping of electricity feeders and plunging several residential and industrial areas into darkness. Commuters wade through dense fog in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The outages, first reported around 6.15 am in areas including Jagdeep Nagar, Farid Nagar, Santokh Colony, Valmiki Mohalla, Jagat Nagar and Jammu Colony, were caused by widespread tripping of electricity feeders, plunging several residential and industrial areas into darkness.

According to official data, as many as 92 feeders of 11 kV lines tripped across the city, disrupting supply in multiple localities including Guru Nanak Dev Nagar, Janta Nagar, Lohara, Sita Nagar, Sham Nagar, Model Town, Model Gram, Jawahar Nagar and the Focal Point area. Power supply was gradually restored by around 7 pm.

The situation worsened after power supply through 66 kV high-tension lines was also disrupted.

Officials said electricity supply to three 66 kV transmission lines at the BBMB grid on Chandigarh Road was affected following the rain. A breakdown was also reported on a 66 kV line supplying power to an industrial unit near Vardhaman Chowk. To carry out repair work safely, the department shut down two other 66 kV lines for nearly two hours, resulting in extended outages in surrounding areas.

Surge in complaints

As the outages persisted, the power department witnessed a sharp rise in power-related complaints, which increased by nearly 60% — from 8,185 on Wednesday to 13,070 by 5.30 pm on Thursday. The highest number of complaints were reported from the Model Town division (2,896), followed by Aggar Nagar (2,226), Focal Point (1,640) and Sunder Nagar (1,172).

Moisture, smog led to feeder tripping

PSPCL officials said the outages were primarily caused by feeder tripping — a safety mechanism that automatically shuts down electricity lines to prevent damage. As Thursday’s rain marked the first heavy spell of winter, high moisture levels in the air settled on insulators, making it easier for electricity to leak to the ground and causing lines to trip, they said. “Unlike rain alone, which usually has minimal impact on power systems, smog combined with moisture creates conductive paths across insulators, leading to electricity leakage towards the earth and disruption of supply,” an official said.

Industrial emissions add to challenge

Chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said the prolonged outages occurred due to widespread feeder tripping, though power supply was restored in most areas by 7pm on Thursday.

Being an industrial hub, Ludhiana faces additional challenges in maintaining a stable power supply, chief engineer said. “Carbon emissions and pollutants from dyeing units, furnaces and electroplating industries accumulate on overhead power lines and insulators over time. When rain combines with smog and industrial pollutants, it increases moisture accumulation on insulators, leading to frequent and prolonged outages,” the chief engineer added.