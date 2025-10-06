Ludhiana: 3 travel agents booked for duping man of ₹30L

Dehlon police have booked three travel agents for allegedly duping a resident of Lehra village of ₹30 lakh on the pretext of securing a Canadian visa. According to the complainant, the accused also procured fake documents to gain his confidence. The complainant added that the accused neither arranged the visa nor returned his money. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Kamaljit Singh, Onkar Singh of Bhullar village, and Onkar Singh of Bagha Purana.

The complainant, Ekamjot Singh of Lehra village, stated that he was keen to go abroad and had contacted the accused two years ago for assistance. The accused charged him ₹30 lakh, promising to secure a Canadian visa. After receiving the money, they allegedly sent him forged documents to strengthen his trust.

The complainant added that the accused neither arranged the visa nor returned his money.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Dharm Singh, who is investigating the case, said the complaint was filed on April 9. Following the probe, police lodged an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

A hunt is on to nab the accused, officials said.