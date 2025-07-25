Search
Ludhiana: 37 compactors, hook loaders awaited under waste mgmt project

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 05:06 am IST

Launched in 2021, the project saw 63 static compactors and 26 hook loaders at 22 key sites in the city being installed to ensure smooth waste collection and transportation

As many as 27 static compactors and 10 hook loaders, which the civic body had to procure by January last year, are yet to be introduced under the much-hyped Smart City project for improving solid waste management in the city. Garbage continues to pile up at several locations, say residents.

Officials claim efforts are on to meet the revised deadline of September 2025. (HT Photo)
Launched in 2021, the project saw 63 static compactors and 26 hook loaders at 22 key sites in the city being installed to ensure smooth waste collection and transportation. However, the project saw a revision in 2023 when 30 more compactors and 10 additional hook loaders were ordered under an extended plan. It had to be incorporated by January 31, 2024, but only three of the new compactors have been received so far. The revised deadline is September this year.

To add to the responsibility, 30 sites from the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) were transferred to the Municipal Corporation (MC) earlier this year. With this, the number of sites has now increased to 123 and the total project cost has touched 42 crore. The LIT handed over 30 compactors and 10 hook loaders to the MC, though most of them are in poor condition. A tender worth 19.85 lakh has already been issued for their repair.

The process to install static compactors at the newly LIT-transferred sites is still in progress. “We have surveyed the locations. Compactors at the initial 22 sites are functioning properly. The work is underway to identify new locations for installing additional compactors,” said MC superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta.

In total, the project now includes 93 existing compactors with 27 more in the pipeline. Ten more hook loaders have been ordered. Another 10 hook loaders have been transferred from the LIT—bringing the total to 46 hook loaders for 36 active sites.

Officials claim efforts are on to meet the revised deadline of September 2025.

