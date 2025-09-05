Ludhiana: Bar association announces boycott of judge

The Ludhiana District Bar Association (DBA) on Thursday announced a boycott of additional sessions judge Amrinder Singh Shergill, alleging that his “rude behaviour” and “brisk remarks” towards advocates were undermining the dignity of the legal profession. The association alleged that the judge has repeatedly made remarks against the legal fraternity. (HT Photo)

The DBA declared that its members would not be appearing before Shergill. The association warned that any lawyer defying the directive would face a fine of ₹5,000.

Vipin Saggar, president of the DBA, said the decision followed an emergency meeting of the association’s executive body, during which a formal complaint was received and signed by senior members. “The perusal of the complaint shows that serious allegations have been levelled against the presiding officer. Similar complaints have been received in the past as well,” the notice stated.

The association alleged that the judge has repeatedly made remarks against the legal fraternity. “This cannot be expected from a senior judicial officer,” the statement read. It added that the executive body has now decided to forward the complaint to the inspecting judge of the Ludhiana division, seeking Shergill’s transfer from the district court.

The DBA also pointed out that earlier representations about Shergill’s conduct had been made to both the inspecting judge of the Ludhiana division and the sessions judge, but no action was taken.

Calling the boycott “unavoidable,” the association said the protest would continue until higher judicial authorities intervene and appropriate action is taken.