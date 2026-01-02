Ludhiana: Fake arrest threat used to extort ₹93,000 from teen, two booked

The PAU police have booked two men for allegedly blackmailing a 16-year-old schoolboy and extorting over ₹93,000 from him by threatening a fake police arrest linked to the use of banned plastic kite string. Police teams have launched raids at suspected hideouts to arrest the accused. (HT Photo)

The case was registered on the complaint of Rohit Goyal, a businessman and resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, whose son studies in a city school. The accused have been identified as Kulwinder Singh alias Bunty, a resident of Ranjodh Park, Haibowal, and his associate Gaurav. Both are currently absconding.

According to the police, the accused first befriended the teenager and later lured him by offering to arrange banned plastic kite string used during kite flying. On December 2, the boy allegedly received a call from Bunty, who claimed that Gaurav had been caught by the police while purchasing the banned string.

Bunty allegedly warned the boy that his name could surface during police questioning and that he too could be arrested. Using fear and intimidation, the accused allegedly demanded money from the minor, assuring him that the matter could be “settled” if payment was made.

Police said the accused extorted ₹93,000 from the boy in three cash instalments. Despite receiving the amount, they allegedly continued to pressure him to pay an additional ₹30,000, keeping the teenager under constant stress.

The complainant told the police that his son had appeared unusually withdrawn and disturbed for several days. “Despite repeated questioning, he remained silent. When the family finally sat with him, he broke down and narrated the entire episode,” Goyal stated. The family subsequently approached the police.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh, in-charge of Kitchlu Nagar police post, said the accused deliberately exploited the boy’s fear of police action. “The minor used his savings and also took some money from his house. He was under immense pressure as the accused kept demanding more money,” the officer said.

A case has been registered under Sections 308(2) (extortion), 351(1) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police teams have launched raids at suspected hideouts to arrest the accused.

The police also urged parents to remain vigilant about sudden behavioural changes in children and to report such incidents promptly.