Ludhiana: Four liquor vends robbed in 10 days on Hambran Road

The PAU police have launched a probe into a series of robberies at liquor vends on Hambran Road where four outlets of the same company were targeted within ten days and cash and liquor worth nearly ₹1.20 lakh were looted. According to the police, the first incident was reported on December 23 at a liquor vend located in Syal Complex. (HT Photo)

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons on the complaint of Sandeep Chhina, a resident of South City and in-charge of Vishnu Enterprises Wine Company (West). In his complaint, Chhina stated that armed assailants repeatedly targeted the company’s liquor vends during night hours, creating fear among staff and raising concerns over security in the area.

According to the police, the first incident was reported on December 23 at a liquor vend located in Syal Complex. Three miscreants arrived on a scooter and a motorcycle, threatened the employees with a sharp-edged weapon and looted cash from the counter before fleeing.

Following this, similar robberies were carried out at other liquor vends of the same company situated along Hambran Road. After committing three such incidents, the accused allegedly expanded their group. In the fourth robbery, as many as seven miscreants targeted a liquor vend in Baranhara on Friday (January 2) and escaped with cash and several bottles of liquor.

According to complaints, the accused are believed to have looted cash and liquor worth approximately ₹1.20 lakh from the four vends.

ASI Naveen Kumar, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered under Sections 309(4) (robbery), 191(3) (aggravated rioting) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “Investigations are underway and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest,” he added.