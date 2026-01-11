Ludhiana: Four youths sent to blacklisted varsity in Russia, 2 agents booked

The Jamalpur police have booked two travel agents from Ludhiana for allegedly duping four youths, including a Patiala resident who paid ₹14 lakh, by sending them to Russia and getting them admitted to a blacklisted university, where they were detained by local authorities, police said on Friday. Police said efforts are on to arrest the accused. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Sahil Singh, a resident of Azad Nagar on Sirhind Road in Patiala, against travel agents Gurpreet Singh and his brother Sandeep Singh.

According to the complaint, Sahil Singh and three other youths came in contact with the accused through social media advertisements run by their immigration consultancy. The agents allegedly promised admission to a foreign university and assured proper visa and travel arrangements. Sahil Singh said he paid ₹14 lakh to the accused, while the other victims also paid several lakh rupees, both in cash and through online transactions.

However, the complainant alleged that after reaching Russia, they were taken to a university that had already been blacklisted by the authorities there. The youths claimed that local authorities were already present at the campus and detained them from the university premises. They were questioned and later sent to jail.

The FIR states that the victims were kept in custody for several days and were subjected to harassment. Their luggage and personal belongings were also confiscated, leaving them stranded in a foreign country.

When the families contacted the travel agents, the accused allegedly refused to take responsibility and used abusive language. The complaint further alleged that instead of returning the money, one of the accused left the country, while the other allegedly started threatening the victims and even lodged a counter-complaint to pressurise them.

ASI Sahib Singh, the investigating officer, said a preliminary inquiry supports the allegations. Statements of the victims and accused have been recorded and financial transactions running into several lakh rupees have been verified. The case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 24 of the Immigration Act. Police said efforts are on to arrest the accused.