Ludhiana: Hairdresser shot at by car-borne miscreants

A hairdresser was shot at late on Thursday night on Old Gaushala Road in Machhiwara by unidentified car-borne assailants reportedly over an alleged road dispute, police said. A video grab shows car-borne assailants firing at hairdresser on Old Gaushala Road in Machhiwara late on Thursday night. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, Roshan Hans was standing outside his house when a white car stopped near him. One of the occupants, with his face covered, abused him and threatened him for allegedly blocking their way before firing at him. Hans ran towards a narrow lane and realised he had been shot in the abdomen. He was first taken to the civil hospital in Samrala and later referred to another medical facility for further treatment.

Hans told police he had no personal enmity with anyone and did not know the attackers. “I was just standing outside my house when the car stopped and a man shot at me. I want police to find the attackers,” he said.

Deputy superintendent of police, Karamjit Singh Garewal, and station house officer Harvinder Singh reached the spot with a police team and set up checkpoints across Machhiwara. A CCTV footage showed a white Verna, without a number plate, entering from Ropar Road towards Gaushala Road and later returning, with a masked occupant allegedly firing from inside the vehicle.

The DSP said efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused. An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons and a probe is on.