Ludhiana: HC directs pension revision for PAU pre-2016 retirees

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to consider refixing the pensions of pre 2016 retirees in line with the court’s December 2024 judgment on the issues and send a proposal to the government regarding the funds needed to clear the arrears. The December 2024 judgment had asked the university to revise the pension according to the Punjab government notification dated May 10, 2023. (HT File Photo)

The court issued the interim order on Wednesday at the hearing on Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) filed by the university against the December 2024 order, which directed the university to revise the pensions of pre-2016 retirees as per the seventh pay commission and release the arrears in six months.

“In the meantime, we direct the registrar, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana to consider refixation of pension in terms of the judgment of this court in the case of P.A.U. Pensioner Teachers Association (regd) Ludhiana(supra) and to send a proposal for the release of funds to be disbursed towards the arrears of pension to the pensioners forthwith,” the interim order said while allowing the varsity time to send a proposal to the government for funds to disburse the sue arrears. The next hearing on the LPA is listed for January 21.

While the university did revise the pensions in February this year, the pensioners allege that it is not in line with the UGC’s revised grade. It was only after November 19, when the court asked the Attorney General to make a committee of senior government and university officers to resolve the issue, that the pensioners were given two instalments of their arrears. The Advocate General told the court on Wednesday’s hearing that the university had not yet sent a proposal for the remaining amount.

“After the seventh pay commission was announced in 2016, the University Grants Commission had, in November 2017, issued a notification in which it had revised the pay scale from 2016 onwards. The Department of Agriculture had issued a notification on 10 May 2023, revising the pay scale of professors at PAU to what the UGC had notified in 2017. According to this, the the pay would be revised by multiplying the old basic pay by a factor of 2.57, and if the pay was still less than the new pay level set by the UGC, it would be revised to the same,” said DR SPS Brar, who retired as a professor in 2005.

“However, our pension has only been revised with a factor even if it is not equal to the revised pay level by the UGC. We are entitled to half the entry basic pay in the level 14 as we retired as professors. Every retiree is entitled to half the entry basic pay in the level corresponding to the rank they retired form as pension as per this,” he noted.

The December 2024 judgement had asked the university to revise the pension according to the government of Punjab notification of 10/05/2023.

The pensioners approached the court on July 25 to file a petition of contempt against the varsity for failing to comply with the December 2024 order. The court issued a notice of motion to the university to appear on August 28. The court asked varsity to comply with the order within two months.

However, the varisty approached the same judge who had issued the December 2024 order on September 26 and requested him to modify the judgment as it claimed the government was not giving the funds required to pay the arrears. The judge said that the university should pay the arrears from its own funds and then ask the government for reimbursement and rejected the application.

“Once, the liability to release the amount is of the applicant- university, the same needs to be released without waiting for any reimbursement to be claimed by the applicant- university from the State of Punjab. The benefit to the teachers cannot be stopped on the ground that first the release of the said liability is to be done by the State. The reimbursement itself means that liability is to be released and then reimbursement is to be claimed hence, the applicant- university will be free to claim reimbursement in case permissible under law. Keeping in view the above, no ground for allowing the present application is made out,” the order dated September 26 said.

The university then filed an LPA in late October against the December 2024 order and has been seeking adjournment in the contempt case, citing the LPA.