Ludhiana: Health department sets up medical camps in flood affected areas

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur on Friday deployed 21 medical teams — nine in urban areas and 12 in rural areas — along with special health camps across flood-prone zones.

The health department said the teams are providing urgent medical care, distributing safe drinking water, and spreading awareness about water-borne diseases and other flood-related health risks. “Our teams are on high alert and working round the clock to support the public. Please follow the advisory to ensure the safety of your family and community,” Dr Kaur said.

Issuing a list of dos and don’ts, she advised residents to drink only boiled or chlorinated water, wash hands with soap before meals and after using the toilet, and wear protective gear if contact with floodwater is unavoidable. She further urged people to sleep under mosquito nets, wear full clothing to avoid mosquito bites, and attend health camps for medical check-ups and ORS supplies.

The public has also been cautioned against spreading unverified information.

For emergencies, assistance is available via the district health control room on (0161-2444193) or helplines 104 and 108.