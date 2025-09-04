Ludhiana: Kerala, Gujarat dominate on Day 2 of basketball tourney

The 75th Junior National Basketball Championship, organised by the Basketball Federation of India in association with the Punjab Basketball Association, entered its second day on Wednesday with intense on-court action at Guru Nanak Stadium. Players in action during the 75th National Junior Basketball Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

The opening day on Tuesday witnessed eight high-energy matches across each court. In the men’s category, Rajasthan overpowered Kerala 79-50, while Tamil Nadu defeated Madhya Pradesh 74-57. Hosts Punjab thrilled the crowd with a close 74-67 victory against Uttar Pradesh. Chhattisgarh dominated Sikkim 56-13, and Delhi got the better of Himachal Pradesh 54-33.

Maharashtra edged out Chandigarh 57-52, while Mizoram pulled off a close 67-65 win against Puducherry. Uttarakhand overcame Assam 62-57, and Telangana beat West Bengal 50-39. Jharkhand downed Arunachal Pradesh 55-32, Bihar defeated Manipur 38-24, and Gujarat overpowered Goa 54-29.

Among the women, Punjab edged out Rajasthan in a nail-biting 85-82 contest, while Tamil Nadu cruised past Telangana 71-35. Odisha beat Assam 45-34, Meghalaya toppled Bihar 57-25, Himachal Pradesh defeated Goa 49-29, and Kerala overpowered West Bengal 71-30. Uttar Pradesh outclassed Madhya Pradesh 54-30, Gujarat cruised past Karnataka 67-44, and Chhattisgarh thrashed Uttarakhand 67-30.

Day two brought more excitement as West Bengal’s men’s team thrashed Andaman and Nicobar 72-18, and Kerala defeated Uttar Pradesh 71-59. Madhya Pradesh overcame Maharashtra 72-63, Gujarat battled past Mizoram 57-50, and Jammu and Kashmir outclassed Manipur 65-42. Haryana defeated Chandigarh 76-65, Telangana registered a comfortable 70-43 win over Bihar, and Odisha overcame Goa 82-68. Delhi blanked Meghalaya 50-9, while Himachal Pradesh held off Chhattisgarh 50-40 in a tight clash.

In the women’s fixtures, Gujarat stunned Madhya Pradesh 78-49, while Maharashtra clinched a narrow 64-62 win against Rajasthan. West Bengal secured a hard-fought 38-33 victory over Goa. Delhi outplayed Uttarakhand 55-47, and Chandigarh edged Puducherry 57-52. Kerala continued its dominant run with a 64-19 victory over Himachal Pradesh, while Andhra Pradesh scraped past Jharkhand 34-32 in a tight finish.

The championship will continue till September 9, with India’s best young hoopsters competing for national glory.