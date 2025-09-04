Search
Ludhiana: Kerala, Gujarat dominate on Day 2 of basketball tourney

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 04:12 am IST

The 75th Junior National Basketball Championship, organised by the Basketball Federation of India in association with the Punjab Basketball Association, entered its second day on Wednesday with intense on-court action at Guru Nanak Stadium.

Players in action during the 75th National Junior Basketball Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)
The opening day on Tuesday witnessed eight high-energy matches across each court. In the men’s category, Rajasthan overpowered Kerala 79-50, while Tamil Nadu defeated Madhya Pradesh 74-57. Hosts Punjab thrilled the crowd with a close 74-67 victory against Uttar Pradesh. Chhattisgarh dominated Sikkim 56-13, and Delhi got the better of Himachal Pradesh 54-33.

Maharashtra edged out Chandigarh 57-52, while Mizoram pulled off a close 67-65 win against Puducherry. Uttarakhand overcame Assam 62-57, and Telangana beat West Bengal 50-39. Jharkhand downed Arunachal Pradesh 55-32, Bihar defeated Manipur 38-24, and Gujarat overpowered Goa 54-29.

Among the women, Punjab edged out Rajasthan in a nail-biting 85-82 contest, while Tamil Nadu cruised past Telangana 71-35. Odisha beat Assam 45-34, Meghalaya toppled Bihar 57-25, Himachal Pradesh defeated Goa 49-29, and Kerala overpowered West Bengal 71-30. Uttar Pradesh outclassed Madhya Pradesh 54-30, Gujarat cruised past Karnataka 67-44, and Chhattisgarh thrashed Uttarakhand 67-30.

Day two brought more excitement as West Bengal’s men’s team thrashed Andaman and Nicobar 72-18, and Kerala defeated Uttar Pradesh 71-59. Madhya Pradesh overcame Maharashtra 72-63, Gujarat battled past Mizoram 57-50, and Jammu and Kashmir outclassed Manipur 65-42. Haryana defeated Chandigarh 76-65, Telangana registered a comfortable 70-43 win over Bihar, and Odisha overcame Goa 82-68. Delhi blanked Meghalaya 50-9, while Himachal Pradesh held off Chhattisgarh 50-40 in a tight clash.

In the women’s fixtures, Gujarat stunned Madhya Pradesh 78-49, while Maharashtra clinched a narrow 64-62 win against Rajasthan. West Bengal secured a hard-fought 38-33 victory over Goa. Delhi outplayed Uttarakhand 55-47, and Chandigarh edged Puducherry 57-52. Kerala continued its dominant run with a 64-19 victory over Himachal Pradesh, while Andhra Pradesh scraped past Jharkhand 34-32 in a tight finish.

The championship will continue till September 9, with India’s best young hoopsters competing for national glory.

