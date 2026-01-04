Ludhiana: Khanna Verka cattle feed plant under probe over alleged irregularities

The Khanna Verka cattle feed plant has once again come under the scanner following serious allegations of large-scale irregularities and the use of substandard material in the manufacture of animal feed. Acting on a complaint that reached the managing director (MD), a three-member inquiry committee has been constituted and has begun an on-site investigation at the plant. The complainant alleged that contracts for supplying raw material were awarded to a few favoured firms by bypassing established norms. (HT Photo)

The inspection was carried out in the presence of complainant Rajesh Khanna, who alleged that irregularities had been going on at the plant for a long time. He claimed that inferior quality raw material was being used in the production of cattle feed, which had adversely affected its quality. According to him, he has already submitted substantial evidence to the MD in support of his allegations.

Rajesh Khanna further alleged that contracts for supplying raw material were awarded to a few favoured firms by bypassing established norms. He said the procurement rates themselves pointed towards poor quality material, which, he claimed, had led several cooperative societies to stop lifting feed from the plant.

He also stated that although complaints were made months ago, there was no clarity for a long time on where the matter was stuck. Only now, he said, has the inquiry formally begun with the visit of the three-member committee.

Highlighting the decline in the plant’s performance, the complainant said that the Khanna cattle feed plant was once considered among the best, producing nearly 7,000 tonnes of feed per month. However, production has now dropped to almost half, which he described as further evidence of deteriorating feed quality. He claimed that societies which earlier preferred feed from the Khanna plant were now refusing to accept it, citing concerns over its suitability for animals.

Meanwhile, Daljit Singh, general manager of the Ludhiana milk plant and a member of the inquiry committee, said that the team had visited the Khanna cattle feed plant on the directions of the managing director. He confirmed that samples of the raw material being used and the finished feed had been collected for examination.

Daljit Singh said that if any shortcomings or irregularities were found during the inquiry, a detailed report would be submitted to the MD, who would decide on further action. He added that the investigation was still underway and it would be premature to draw conclusions at this stage.