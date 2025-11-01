Ludhiana: Man, his 11 aides, extort ₹50,000 from brother-in-law at gunpoint, two held

A resident of Shehzad village, along with his 11 armed aides, allegedly barged into his brother-in-law’s house in Waraich village and extorted ₹50,000 at gunpoint from him, police said on Friday. Police say the raids are underway to nab the other accused. (HT Photo)

In his complaint, Narinder Singh stated that his brother-in-law Jasvir Singh of Shehzad village arrived at his house on October 26 with around 11 armed men in three vehicles — a black Scorpio, WagonR and Alto. Some of them allegedly stood guard outside while Jasvir and others forced their way in.

Narinder told police that he was watching television when the accused stormed into his room. “Jasvir pointed a pistol at my chest while the others carried baseball bats and sticks. He demanded ₹10 lakh and threatened to kill me if I didn’t pay. When I refused, they forcibly took ₹50,000 from a drawer and left after issuing life threats,” he said.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 308(2), 331(6), 351(2) (3), 191(3) 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Those named in the FIR include Jasvir Singh of Shehzad, Kulwinder Singh of Rajgarh, Virpal Singh, alias Naal, Jugraj Singh, alias Valla, Manpreet Singh and Amaninder Singh of Mansooran village, besides five to six unidentified men.

Sub-inspector Hamraz Singh Cheema, station house officer (SHO) of Daka police station, said two suspects — Manpreet Singh, alias Happy, and Kulwinder Singh, alias Kinda, both residents of Rajgarh — have been arrested, while raids are underway to nab the others.