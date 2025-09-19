Ludhiana: Multi-crore scam unearthed, five arrested: Police

The Samrala police have arrested five persons in connection with a multi-crore fraud involving a company that had been projecting itself as a pioneer in organic farming. Three others are at large, officials said. Those arrested have been identified as Avtar Singh of Khirnian village in Samrala, Bikramjit Singh of Gehlewal village in Samrala, Amit Khullar of Navan Purba Faridkot Road in Ferozepur, Harpreet Singh of Gehlewal village in Samrala and Jitendra Singh alias Kamal Grewal of Mandi Gobindgarh. The others – Parvinder Singh of Baina Buland of Fatehgarh Sahib, Jaspreet Singh of Jalpur of Samrala and Satwinder Singh alias Sona of Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib – remain at large. The accused have been associated with the company in different capacities. Sources revealed that the company amassed over ₹ 100 crore from unsuspecting investors, many of them farmers desperate for financial stability. (HT Photo)

The company — Generation of Farming — had set up outlets across Punjab, Haryana, and other states, projecting itself as a pioneer in organic farming and in the process, duping farmers of their money in a well-orchestrated Ponzi-like scheme, police officials said.

Compainant Joginder Kumar of Baba Nand Singh Nagar in Ludhiana’s Phullanwal said, “The firm had managed to project itself as a credible at a high level to the point that it hosted a national-level event at a private palace on Samrala Road, Khanna, on June 1 which was attended by a senior elected representative in the Punjab assembly.”

The scam came to light after Joginder Kumar, who along with his brother-in-law Manoj Kumar, was duped of ₹22.75 lakh. Joginder said the company convinced them that higher investments would yield higher returns. The duo transferred ₹25.75 lakh to the company on March 26 of which only ₹3 lakh was returned. The rest was siphoned off, he alleged.

Sources revealed that the company used the same modus operandi across Punjab and Haryana, amassing over ₹100 crore from unsuspecting investors, many of them farmers desperate for financial stability.

Investigators have seized four laptops from the accused and expect further revelations. However, police officers remain tight-lipped, and so far, no senior official has spoken publicly on the matter. Many victims are hesitant to come forward as well, fearing stigma and financial ruin.

Sub-inspector Pavittar Singh, station house officer at the Samrala police station, said an FIR under Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust by a carrier), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 336(3) (forgery), 340 (2) (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS has been registered.