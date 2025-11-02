Ludhiana: New timings for members prompt backlash at Shastri Badminton Hall

A wave of discontent has swept through the badminton community as members and parents of the players practising at the Shastri Badminton Hall have voiced strong opposition to the district administration’s recent directive, which includes revised playing hours and a ban on parents sitting inside the complex. The new timing schedule allots four hours for members in the morning from 6 am and two hours in the evening from 9 pm. (HT Photo)

The order, effective from November 5, raises the monthly membership fee from ₹300 to ₹1,000. It also specifies that parents will not be allowed inside the hall or its premises, with a warning that any violation will result in the concerned player’s suspension for 24 hours. The new timing schedule allots four hours for members in the morning from 6 am and two hours in the evening starting at 9 pm. The rest of the day is reserved for coaching sessions, with restricted time slots allocated to each coach.

Parents have expressed frustration over the new rules. Sunil Tiwari, father of one of the young players, said, “Many young girls come here for coaching, and it is not feasible to leave them unattended. Some of us travel more than 12 kilometres to reach the hall. It is unreasonable to expect us to drop them off, go back, and return again to pick them up.”

Defending the decision, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain explained that the restrictions are aimed at maintaining a disciplined training environment. “Parents are not allowed inside the hall to ensure players stay focused and coaches can work without distraction,” he said. “However, the district sports officer (DSO) has been directed to arrange seating outside the hall.”

Long-time members are equally upset about the changes. Sanjeev Bhatia, a 59-year-old player who has been playing at the hall for over two decades, said, “We have always played around 7 pm after work. Shifting the timing to after 9 pm is just not possible for most of us who have to report for work early. For many of us, badminton is our only way to stay fit and socialise.”

DSO Kuldeep Chugh added that the revised schedule was introduced after receiving complaints from players about overcrowded sessions and limited practice time. “We understand that the new timings may inconvenience some members,” he said, “but our priority has to be the players and their training needs.”