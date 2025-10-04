Ludhiana: NGO warns of statewide stir for martyr memorial’s restoration

On the 60th martyrdom anniversary of Major Bhupinder Singh, Mahavir Chakra awardee, a non-government organisation (NGO) — Public Action Committee (PAC), Mattewara, held a rally at Bharat Nagar Chowk on Tuesday, demanding immediate restoration of the martyrs’ memorial that once stood at the prominent junction. It said that in case its demands are not fulfilled by Diwali, a statewide protest would be organised. Members of Public Action Committee during a rally at Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The event witnessed participation from ex-servicemen, traders’ bodies, lawyers and farm union leaders, all united in their call to honour the memory of the 1965 war hero who laid down his life on this day six decades ago. A temporary flex board bearing Major Bhupinder Singh’s photograph and a tank image was also installed, symbolising the original statue and tank that were removed from the chowk, said PAC members Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Gurpreet Singh Plaha.

The PAC-Mattewara said the administration should ensure that the statue and the tank are reinstalled at Bharat Nagar Chowk, its name be retained and the use of Gurmukhi on all signages and communication in the area is ensured. The organisation has given the authorities a deadline till Diwali to fulfil these demands. Failing that, PAC Mattewara has warned of a statewide protest involving groups from across Punjab before the wheat sowing season begins.

“This is not just a matter of one statue, but of preserving Punjab’s pride and remembering its real heroes,” said a PAC spokesperson. “The administration must act before Diwali, or we will mobilise across the state.”

The group also alleged that illegal modifications were carried out at the chowk by Hero Cycles Ltd, the National Highways Authority of India and the municipal corporation. They said a complaint has been filed for violating court orders by installing unauthorised hoardings, a cycle structure, and raising the chowk’s platform — allegedly in disregard of traffic norms and judicial directions.

Ex-servicemen, including Brigadier Inder Mohan Singh (retd), lent their support to the movement. “I will write to the Western Command and urge them to take up the issue with the chief minister. The honour of a martyr must be upheld with dignity,” he said.

Farm union leader Dilbagh Singh Gill, representatives of the Bharat Nagar Shopkeepers Association and members of the Bar Association also backed the campaign, the PAC stated.