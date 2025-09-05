Ludhiana: No relief in sight, veggie prices burn hole in pockets

With floods battering Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states, there seems to be no respite for Ludhiana households as vegetable prices continue their steep climb in retail and wholesale markets. Shoppers say every visit to the market is forcing them to stretch their budgets further, while traders admit that the quality of available produce is also deteriorating. Capsicum costs ₹ 120, cauliflower ₹ 100, tomato ₹ 40 per kg in Jawahar Nagar market in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Tomatoes, a kitchen staple, have become symbolic of the crisis. Once retailing for as low as ₹20 a kg a few weeks ago, they are now selling for above ₹35 to ₹40 per kg, and in some markets even higher. Traders say the price hike is directly linked to disruption in supply chains from flood-hit states, which have historically catered to Ludhiana’s demand for fresh produce. Until supplies stabilise, they caution, consumers will continue to feel the pinch.

While other vegetables such as potatoes and onions have remained largely stable, most other vegetables have recorded sharp spikes in the past fortnight. Cauliflower, for instance, has surged from ₹55 to ₹100 per kg, while brinjal prices have more than doubled, moving from ₹15 to ₹35 per kg. Capsicum, once priced at ₹50, now commands ₹120 kg, and beans have risen from ₹75 to ₹90 a kg. Cucumber, a regular salad item, has also climbed from ₹30 to ₹40 per kg.

Adding to consumer woes, peas, a popular household demand, are missing entirely from Ludhiana markets, with traders saying that they are mostly sources from Himachal whereas the current flood makes it impossible to procure them.

Shampy, a local wholesaler in the city’s Sabzi Mandi, explained, “During monsoon, Himachal is the biggest supplier of vegetables to Ludhiana’s market. But as the state is reeling under persistent flash floods and blocked highways, it has become difficult to source fresh produce from there. The supply has dipped at around 80% to 90% here.”

In addition, the vegetables that are arriving are coming from farther distances, and transportation costs have also shot up due to the floods. Until normal routes from Himachal open, prices will remain inflated.”

For residents, however, it is not only the cost but also the quality that is hurting. “The price is much higher than before, and on top of that the vegetables are not fresh. The quality is subpar. Earlier, I could easily buy enough vegetables for the whole week within my budget, but now I have to cut down on quantity. Even after spending more money, what we get at home spoils quickly. It is frustrating because running a household has become more difficult with every trip to the market,” said Tejinder Kaur, a homemaker in Sector 32, Jamalpur.

Meanwhile, wholesalers in sabji mandi believe the situation may persist for several more weeks, as flood-affected regions recover from damaged crops and disrupted logistics.