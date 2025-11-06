Ludhiana: ‘Overage players’ in school games, teachers cry foul

Allegations regarding age fraud have cast a shadow over the ongoing district-level primary school games, with government schoolteachers claiming that several participants appearing to be around 15 or 16 years old are competing in events meant strictly for students aged 11 or below. Students compete during the district-level school games at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Teachers from various government primary schools said that such incidents destroy the spirit of fair competition and demotivate genuine young athletes. Davinder Singh Sidhu, vice president of the Democratic Teachers Front, Ludhiana, said, “I went to the games on day one and encountered a student who did not appear to be of primary level. Upon inquiry, I discovered his age to be nearly 15–16 years. I even reached out to the deputy district education officer (elementary), but no checking has happened after that.”

Echoing similar concerns, Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers Union, said this was not a new issue. “Many students do not have birth certificates and their Aadhaar cards have been made by schools themselves based on the class they are admitted to. This gives room for manipulation. The older players end up defeating the younger ones, which kills the enthusiasm of genuine players,” he said.

The district-level primary school games began on November 3 and will conclude on Thursday at the Dakha Hi-tech Ground. Events like athletics, kabaddi, football, chess, yoga and karate among others are being held as part of the tournament.

This is not the first time Ludhiana district has faced such a controversy. A few months back, the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had questioned the district elementary education department over similar allegations during last year’s state-level primary school games. The commission had sought a detailed report after complaints from several districts emerged, accusing Ludhiana of fielding overage players.

When approached, deputy DEO (elementary) Manoj Kumar confirmed receiving a complaint. “Aadhaar cards, birth certificates and other documents are verified when children participate. If no birth certificate is available, we rely on Aadhaar cards. A committee of conveners verifies all documents, and in case of complaints, appropriate action is taken,” he said.

However, teachers have demanded stricter verification and insisted that only birth certificates be accepted for age confirmation. They stressed that students without valid birth documents should not be allowed to participate, to ensure transparency and fairness in school-level competitions.