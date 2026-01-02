Ludhiana: PAU unveils new campus landmark

Punjab Agricultural University has added a striking identity marker to its campus with the unveiling of the ‘PAU Pride Point’ near the Student Home lawns, close to the Dr MS Randhawa Library. The installation, featuring six-foot-tall steel letters spelling “PAU”, has instantly become a visual highlight, drawing attention in one of the busiest and the most lively part of the campus. The ‘PAU Pride Point’ near the Student Home lawns. (HT Photo)

The inauguration ceremony was attended by vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, senior university officers, faculty members and a large number of students, reflecting the excitement and anticipation surrounding the initiative. Set on a raised platform, the bold structure is clearly visible from different directions and blends smoothly with the surrounding walking tracks and open lawns.

Located in an area frequented daily by students for leisure walks, informal meetings and study breaks, the Pride Point has been designed as both a landmark and a shared memory space. From casual selfies to group photographs after events, the spot is expected to become a popular gathering point and a recognisable symbol of campus life.

Addressing the gathering, Gosal said the Pride Point fulfils a long-standing wish of students for a space that reflects their connection and pride in the university. He noted that iconic visual markers are a common feature at leading universities worldwide and often become part of their collective identity. He added that the Pride Point represents a sense of belonging and continuity, linking past, present and future generations of PAU students.

Registrar Rishi Pal Singh said the decision to place the installation near the Student Home and library was deliberate, ensuring that it remains part of everyday campus activity rather than a distant monument. He said such initiatives help make the campus more welcoming, modern and engaging for students, visitors and alumni.

Sharing details of the planning, estate officer Rishi Indra Singh Gill said careful thought was given to the design, material and placement to ensure safety, durability and harmony with the existing landscape. He added that the structure enhances the character of the area without disturbing free movement.

With its bold design and symbolic meaning, the new landmark is set to become an enduring emblem of PAU’s identity and campus spirit.