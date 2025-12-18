Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Prison violence exposes administrative collapse, says Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 06:52 am IST

What reportedly began as a scuffle between five inmates soon escalated into large-scale violence, turning a high-security prison into a virtual battleground

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Wednesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government following a violent communal clash inside Central Jail, Ludhiana, calling it a reflection of the collapse of the state’s jail administration.

Bajwa warned that repeated incidents of bloodshed within prisons point to a complete breakdown of discipline. (HT Photo)
Bajwa warned that repeated incidents of bloodshed within prisons point to a complete breakdown of discipline. (HT Photo)

Bajwa said the incident—during which jail superintendent Kulwant Singh Sidhu and several jail officials sustained injuries—has laid bare serious and unacceptable lapses in inmate supervision, security arrangements and crisis management.

What reportedly began as a scuffle between five inmates soon escalated into large-scale violence, turning a high-security prison into a virtual battleground.

Terming the episode a direct consequence of political and administrative failure, Bajwa questioned the functioning of the jail department under jail minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who assumed charge in September 2024.

“How could bricks and stones be freely accessible inside a high-security jail, where such materials pose an obvious and foreseeable threat? Even more alarming is the inability of jail authorities to contain the situation before it spiralled into uncontrolled violence,” asked Bajwa.

He recalled that in April 2024, a late-night clash among inmates at Sangrur Jail resulted in the death of two prisoners and left two others grievously injured, highlighting the persistent failure of jail management and reform.

Bajwa warned that repeated incidents of bloodshed within prisons point to a complete breakdown of discipline, governance and institutional control in Punjab’s jail system, demanding corrective measures and accountability.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Prison violence exposes administrative collapse, says Bajwa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, condemned the AAP-led government after a violent clash in Ludhiana's Central Jail, which injured jail superintendent Kulwant Singh Sidhu and staff, exposing severe lapses in inmate supervision and security. Bajwa criticized jail minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, citing ongoing failures in prison management since April 2024.