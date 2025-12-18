Ludhiana: Prison violence exposes administrative collapse, says Bajwa

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Wednesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government following a violent communal clash inside Central Jail, Ludhiana, calling it a reflection of the collapse of the state’s jail administration. Bajwa warned that repeated incidents of bloodshed within prisons point to a complete breakdown of discipline. (HT Photo)

Bajwa said the incident—during which jail superintendent Kulwant Singh Sidhu and several jail officials sustained injuries—has laid bare serious and unacceptable lapses in inmate supervision, security arrangements and crisis management.

What reportedly began as a scuffle between five inmates soon escalated into large-scale violence, turning a high-security prison into a virtual battleground.

Terming the episode a direct consequence of political and administrative failure, Bajwa questioned the functioning of the jail department under jail minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who assumed charge in September 2024.

“How could bricks and stones be freely accessible inside a high-security jail, where such materials pose an obvious and foreseeable threat? Even more alarming is the inability of jail authorities to contain the situation before it spiralled into uncontrolled violence,” asked Bajwa.

He recalled that in April 2024, a late-night clash among inmates at Sangrur Jail resulted in the death of two prisoners and left two others grievously injured, highlighting the persistent failure of jail management and reform.

Bajwa warned that repeated incidents of bloodshed within prisons point to a complete breakdown of discipline, governance and institutional control in Punjab’s jail system, demanding corrective measures and accountability.