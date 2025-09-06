Ludhiana: Private hospitals hail GST cuts on medicines, supplies

Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA) Punjab has welcomed the goods and services tax (GST) reforms in the healthcare sector. The body also appreciated the reduced cost of critical medical supplies like anaesthetics, medical oxygen, diagnostic kits, and essential chemicals due to the five percent GST. (Arun Sharma/HT Photo)

“The Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA) Punjab wholeheartedly welcomes the Central government’s recent decision to rationalise and reduce the goods and services tax (GST) on a wide range of healthcare-related items and services,” the body said in a press release.

These reforms, it said, will significantly reduce the financial burden on patients and will also support hospitals in strengthening infrastructure and improving access to quality medical care.

Citing key benefits of the GST reforms, PHANA said that now medicine for rare diseases will become affordable. “Lifesaving medicines for rare diseases (such as Agalsidase Beta, Imiglucerase, Eptacog alfa, Onasemnogene, etc.) have been fully exempted from GST,” it noted.

It also noted that dropping GST to five percent on major drugs including cancer, respiratory, and autoimmune therapies will make treatment more accessible. Earlier the GST on these was 12 percent.

The body also appreciated the reduced cost of critical medical supplies like anaesthetics, medical oxygen, diagnostic kits, and essential chemicals due to the five percent GST. These also include surgical gloves, bandages, dressings, plasters, and consumables which will “directly lower procedure costs.”

Affordable diagnostic & monitoring

Blood glucose monitors, test strips, medical thermometers, laboratory reagents, X-ray, radiography, and radiotherapy equipment are also in the five percent slab, which PHANA said will make screening and monitoring diseases more affordable besides reducing the cost of setting up and maintaining diagnostic facilities.

Cardiac devices like patent ductus arteriosus and atrial septal defect occluders have also been reduced to 5 percent, which will help in advanced care.

Besides the patients, the job work services in pharmaceuticals have also been brought down to five percent. This will encourage indigenous production, according to PHANA.

These measures are expected to reduce the cost of treatment for patients across Punjab, especially those requiring long-term or high-end therapies.

Hospitals will benefit from lower input costs, enabling them to expand infrastructure, adopt advanced technologies, and serve patients more effectively.