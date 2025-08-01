Ludhiana: PSPCL junior engineers halt work over suspension of two colleagues

In a strong show of dissent, junior engineers of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) suspended work across Ludhiana on Thursday to protest the suspension of two technical staff members in connection with an illegal meter connection scam in the Aggar Nagar Division. The protest led to a complete shutdown of operations in the East and West circles of the city, disrupting routine power services. PSPCL employees at Aggar Nagar division protesting against the management in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

The agitating engineers, under the banner of the Association of Junior Engineers and the Technical Services Union, also staged a demonstration at the Aggar Nagar Division office, demanding the immediate revocation of the suspension orders. They alleged that the inquiry which led to the action was unfair and biased, claiming that it was designed to protect senior officials while holding junior employees responsible.

Protesting staff claimed the inquiry committee lacked transparency, as it included officials who are either currently serving or had previously worked in the same commercial wing involved in the alleged scam.

“The investigation was neither fair nor independent. This is clearly a cover-up to protect those in positions of power. The inquiry panel conveniently ignored the role of senior officials and targeted two ground-level employees who were simply doing their jobs with limited resources,” said Jagtar Siahar, a union representative.

In a detailed letter submitted to the chief engineer (operations), Central Zone, on July 28, the association pointed out that Amandeep Singh, one of the suspended employees, had been posted in the division only four months ago and was not provided a computer or SAP login for the first two months of his posting.

“The scam had been running for over a year. How can an employee who didn’t even have an official system ID be responsible for this fraud?” the union questioned.

The unions have now warned that if the suspension orders are not revoked, a sit-in will be held outside the chief engineer’s office on August 1.

Meanwhile, a senior PSPCL XEN, on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the work suspension has impacted field operations. “Thursday’s rainfall added pressure, as restoration work was delayed. Junior engineers supervise linemen during such situations and are also responsible for issuing equipment from stores. If the strike continues, maintaining regular power supply will become difficult,” he said.

Reportedly, PSPCL has suspended two employees, Satnam Singh (consumer clerk) and Amandeep Singh (AAE) and terminated one contractual staff member for their alleged involvement in a scam in which illegal meters were issued to unverified consumers by forging entries and exploiting loopholes in the department’s online SAP system.

When contacted, chief engineer (operations) Jagdev Hans said, “We have urged higher authorities in Patiala to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter. The department’s enforcement wing is also investigating to ensure a fair and transparent outcome.”