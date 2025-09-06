Ludhiana: Punjab teams shine on Day 4 of basketball tournament

The 75th Junior National Basketball Championship, organised by the Basketball Federation of India in collaboration with the Punjab Basketball Association, entered its fourth day on Friday with electrifying encounters and spirited performances at the indoor courts of Guru Nanak Stadium. Players in action during Day 4 of the 75th National Junior Basketball Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

In the women’s category, Rajasthan delivered a commanding performance to outplay Telangana 76-34. Karnataka also displayed sharp coordination and strong defence to defeat Haryana 57-46. Gujarat overpowered Uttar Pradesh 66-34, while Andhra Pradesh clinched a hard-fought 63-52 win against Puducherry.

The men’s category featured equally gripping contests. Kerala comfortably defeated Andhra Pradesh 76-52, while Haryana proved too strong for Madhya Pradesh with an 82-69 win. In a close clash, Odisha overcame Gujarat 75-69, and Puducherry registered a 81-67 win over Goa. Delhi left no room for error as they crushed Sikkim 80-17, while Chhattisgarh defeated Meghalaya 48-34. Telangana outclassed Manipur 89-52, Karnataka beat Arunachal Pradesh 72-18 and Uttarakhand secured a 61-43 win against Tripura. West Bengal eased past Jammu and Kashmir 72-33, and Bihar overpowered Andaman and Nicobar with a massive 64-9 victory.

Adding to the excitement, late Thursday evening matches also kept the crowd on edge. Hosts Punjab shone bright, with the men’s team defeating Kerala 93-56 in a one-sided affair, while the women’s side registered a 73-60 win against Maharashtra. Assam’s women beat Bihar 35-22, but their men’s team faltered against Karnataka, going down 17-57. In another nail-biter, Madhya Pradesh men lost narrowly to Chandigarh 73-76, while their women’s team bounced back to edge past Karnataka 59-53.

The day also saw Tamil Nadu overpower Haryana’s men’s team 81-68 in a highly competitive clash. Mizoram impressed with an 80-63 win over Odisha, while Jammu and Kashmir outclassed Bihar 49-32. Himachal Pradesh, too, made their mark with a 65-41 win over Meghalaya, Uttarakhand edged Jharkhand 51-40, and Arunachal Pradesh prevailed over Tripura 58-36.