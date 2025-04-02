Ludhiana: Realtor shot at near police station in Dholewal Chowk

A realtor was shot at by unidentified assailants late Monday night in Ludhiana near Dholewal Chowk which is at walking distance from Division Number 6 police station. The bullet hit the knee of the victim. According to the accused the miscreants assaulted him with sharp edged weapons and vandalised his SUV. The victim Jaswinder Singh. (HT Photo)

The victim, Jaswinder Singh of Janta Nagar was rushed to Civil Hospital. Sensing his condition the doctors referred him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

As soon as the police were informed, station house officer (SHO) Kulwant Kaur from Division Number 6 police station reached Civil Hospital to meet the injured businessman and began an investigation.

Jaswinder Singh stated that after finishing up the day he was out for dinner with friends on Monday night in his SUV. Around 10:45 PM, near Dholewal Gurudwara Shaheedan Feruman Sahib, a KIA car carrying five to six armed men intercepted his vehicle.

The attackers deliberately hit his SUV from the side, forcing him to stop. They then smashed his car’s windows and launched an attack. Amid the scuffle, one of the assailants fired a shot, hitting Jaswinder in the leg. He collapsed to the ground as the assailants fled the scene.

Kin of the victim stated that Jaswinder was previously targeted in a similar shooting on January 2, but at that time, the bullets only hit his car.

Inspector Kulwant Kaur, SHO at Division number 6 police station, stated that the police lodged an FIR under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restrain), 191 (3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 324 (4) (mischief) and 125 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides Sections 25, 54 , 59 of Arms act against Jagjot Singh alias Badshah and his aides who are yet to be identified. The police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to track down the attackers. More sections are likely to be added in the FIR.

The SHO added that Jaswinder Singh was earlier attacked by the accused on January 2 and an FIR was lodged. However, both the groups came to a compromise later. Despite the settlement of the matter, the accused nursed a rivalry against the victim.