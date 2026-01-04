Ludhiana: Residents allege mixing of sewage with drinking water in Basti Jodhewal

Residents of Ward 8 in Basti Jodhewal have raised concerns over prolonged contamination of their drinking water supply, alleging that sewage water has been mixing with potable water for several months, posing serious health risks to people living in the densely populated locality. Locals say prolonged contamination has forced families to purchase packaged drinking water, adding to financial burden. (HT Photo)

According to residents, sewage water frequently enters drinking water pipelines, particularly during the rainy season, rendering the supply unfit for consumption. They have warned that the continued contamination has increased the risk of waterborne diseases in the area, especially among children and the elderly.

Residents claimed that despite repeated complaints to the municipal corporation, the issue has not been resolved permanently. Officials, they alleged, usually carry out temporary measures such as clearing blocked sewer lines, but the contamination resurfaces within days.

Jagdish Kumar, a local resident, said the problem has persisted for the past eight to nine months. “We have approached the civic authorities several times. After our complaints, officials visit the area and clean the sewer lines, but the problem keeps recurring. There has been no permanent solution so far,” he said.

Kumar added that many households have been forced to install new water pipelines at their own expense in an attempt to prevent contamination. “We pay water taxes, yet we are spending from our own pockets to ensure safe drinking water. This is the responsibility of the municipal corporation,” he said.

Another resident, Pardeep Bohat, said the water supplied to their homes often emits a foul smell and appears visibly contaminated. “The situation worsens after rainfall, like after Thursday’s rain. We are compelled to boil water before use. Even then the fear of falling ill remains,” he said.

Bohat further stated that several families have started purchasing packaged drinking water due to the situation. “Many households spend around ₹1,000 every month on bottled water. This is an additional financial burden, especially for low-income families,” he added.

Responding to the allegations, Kamal Joria, subdivisional officer of the operations and maintenance wing, said corrective steps had been taken after receiving complaints. “The issue was mainly linked to sewer connections on the Rahon Road side. In some cases, residents had disconnected their water connections, but these were not properly sealed at ground level, allowing sewage to enter the pipelines. The problem has now been identified and necessary measures have been initiated,” he said.

Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain said he would direct the concerned officials to examine the matter. “I will ask the operations and maintenance wing to look into the issue and ensure it is resolved at the earliest,” he said.