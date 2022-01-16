Ludhiana’s active Covid cases cross 6,000-mark, cap on social gatherings

The district’s active Covid count shot past the 6,000-mark on Saturday after 1,283 new cases were detected. Five persons also succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, Ludhiana health officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In view of the surging cases, the Punjab government has extended the night curfew and other restrictions till January 25. It has also put a cap on social gatherings. As per the orders, not more than 50 persons will be allowed in indoor gatherings while in outdoor gatherings, 100 persons or 50% of the capacity of the venue, whichever is lower will be allowed.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said in view of the mounting number of cases, the restrictions couldn’t have been relaxed.

The order issued by the Punjab government read, “To contain and manage Covid-19, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is directed that the restrictions imposed on January 4, 2022 shall remain in force till January 25.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Ludhiana had witnessed the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out in 2020 with 1,808 cases were reported within 24 hours.

Presently, 6,368 persons are in home isolation and 110 admitted in different hospitals.

Those who succumbed to the virus on Saturday include a 70-year-old man from Salem Tabri, a 63-year-old man from Khanna, a 70-year-old male from Dhandari Kalan, a 63-year-old man from Tagore Nagar, Civil Lines and a 43-year-old man from Chandigarh road.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh appealed to residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. He urged residents to avoid visiting crowded places and take precautions at all times.

Curbs extended till Jan 25

Night curfew: Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am within municipal limits. All essential activities, including operation of multiple shifts in industry, offices, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes, will be permitted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gatherings: Not more than 50 persons will be allowed in indoor gatherings while for outdoor events, 100 persons or 50% of the capacity of the venue whichever is lower will be allowed.

Closed: All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutions etc. will continue to remain closed. Sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms shall also remain closed.