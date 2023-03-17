Ludhiana’s GADVASU to hold ‘pashu palan mela’ from March 24

Punjab’s largest cattle fair “Pashu Palan Mela” will be organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on March 24 and 25. The bi-annually arranged event by the vet varsity witnesses large scale participation of cattle and livestock farmers across Punjab. In the Pashu Palan Mela, GADVASU will showcase its technologies and impart knowledge through exhibition, and interaction of farmer’s scientists. (HT file photo for representation)

In the Pashu Palan Mela, the university will showcase its technologies and impart knowledge through exhibition, and interaction of farmer’s scientists. Technical lectures on both the days on various aspects of scientific livestock, fish and poultry rearing will be conducted so that farmers adopt the best practices which are suitable at their respective places. With this, question answer sessions will also be separately arranged for the farmers on both days.

In the mela, the GADVASU’s animals cattle, buffalo, goat and poultry will be exhibited to motivate farmers to breed superior livestock by getting the superior germplasm from the university. University literature related to dairy farming, pig farming, goat farming and package of practices for animal husbandry and GADVASU magazine ‘Vigiyanak Pashu Palan’ will also be available to the farmers. Books on poultry farming, mobile apps related to dairy farming, booklet on swine diseases, and folders on ecosystem will also be released in the mela for the benefit of farmers.

Further giving out details, director of extension education PS Brar said area specific mineral mixture, uromin lick, by pass fat prepared by the university will also be sold at nominal rates. Urea treatment of wheat straw, preparation of uromin lick, bypass fat, teat dip practice and acaricide drug will be demonstrated at the mela. The livestock farmers will be provided testing facilities for mastitis, internal parasites, milk, feed samples and nitrate poisoning of fodders. Farmers can bring the samples of blood, faeces, urine and skin scrapings for getting them tested for various diseases. The testing facility will be free during the mela days. Brucellosis testing in animals as well as human beings will also be done. A milk testing kit will also be on sale for checking five common adulterants like sugar, starch, urea, neutraliser and hydrogen peroxide.

While briefing about the mela, GADVASU vice-chancellor (V-C) Inderjeet Singh said this fair is attracting farmers from other states as well. Various line and development departments and other stakeholders from adjoining states are also participating in this mela. More than 100 companies related to livestock rearing viz. Pharmaceutical, cattle feed, semen, equipments, machinery, fodder seed, feed supplements etc. are putting up their stall in exhibition.

Various farmers’ organisations will also put up their stalls and show their activities. “We are promoting eco-friendly livestock rearing. Mela slogan is also based on this objective ‘To rear livestock in a congenial manner with respect to ecology and nature’. To encourage scientific farming in the state, the university is also bestowing Chief Minister Award to four best farmers in buffalo, fish, pig and goat categories in the mela,” the V-C added.