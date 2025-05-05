Ludhiana’s power infra gets 221 crore boost

In a major transformative leap for Ludhiana’s power infrastructure, Punjab’s power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO announced the completion of large-scale improvements to the power distribution network during the 2024-25 financial year. This comprehensive initiative implemented with a total investment of ₹221 crore, aimed at enhancing power reliability, reducing losses, and preparing the grid for future demand. As many as 79 overloaded feeders were bifurcated to optimise distribution and reduce outages, with an investment of ₹ 23 crore in feeder optimisation. (HT photo for representation)

In an official statement released on Saturday, the minister emphasised, “Upgrading Ludhiana’s power infrastructure is a landmark step in our mission to provide uninterrupted, high-quality electricity to our citizens. We are committed to strengthening every link in the supply chain to support economic growth and consumer satisfaction.”

The minister further revealed that 19 transformers were upgraded from 20 MVA to 31.5 MVA, and the capacity of three 220 KV transformers was increased from 100 MVA to 160 MVA. Additionally, two new 20 MVA transformers were commissioned, with an investment of ₹125 crore.

The minister said that modernise the power lines, approximately 450 km of high-tension (HT) and 470 km of low-tension (LT) lines were upgraded or replaced. Outdated ACSR lines were swapped for advanced HTLS conductors at a cost of ₹13 crore. LT lines in theft-prone areas were also converted to insulated cables to reduce pilferage.

Furthermore, 921 new distribution transformers were installed, and 396 overloaded transformers were replaced, with an investment of ₹47 crore. Additionally, 79 overloaded feeders were bifurcated to optimise distribution and reduce outages, with an investment of ₹23 crore in feeder optimisation.

The minister said that the installation of over 92,757 smart meters has helped curb power theft and improved billing efficiency by 8%. “These upgrades have resulted in a more reliable power supply, fewer voltage-related complaints, and a reduction in overall consumer grievances. Enhanced safety protocols have also led to a significant decrease in electrical accidents, ensuring greater security for both personnel and the public,” he added.

Looking ahead, the minister shared a roadmap for 2025-27, with ₹728 crore earmarked to further strengthen the power infrastructure. “Under this plan, key initiatives include building 14 new substations ( ₹280 crore), completing the 220 kV GIS substation at Giaspura within 15 days ( ₹65 crore), bifurcating and revamping 175 feeders ( ₹87.5 crore), installing 2,010 new distribution transformers ( ₹60.5 crore), and augmenting 20 power transformers ( ₹70 crore).

Additionally, minister Harbhajan ETO stated, “The budget for these upgrades has been approved, ensuring the development of a modern, efficient power system. While challenges like right-of-way issues, weather disruptions, and skilled manpower shortages remain, we are focusing on underground cabling, digital monitoring, and capacity-building to build a future-ready infrastructure.”