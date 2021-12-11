Ludhiana: Spa owner in soup for not getting staff verified

A spa and massage centre owner has been booked for not getting police verification of his employees done, in violation of the commissioner of police’s orders.

The accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh, owner of Feel Good Spa Centre at Ghumar Mandi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhraj Singh, who is investigating the case, said the violation was detected during a routine checking at the spa centre.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, at the Division Number 8 Police Station.

The commissioner of police had issued guidelines for spa and massage centres after some of them were found involved in flesh trade.