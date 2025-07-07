Ludhiana: State to become sports hub, says minister Sond

Punjab cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Sunday said the state government’s efforts to promote sports will play a vital role in establishing Punjab as a leading centre of sporting excellence in the country. Speaking as the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of a three-day cricket tournament held at Principal Ramesh Chander Stadium, the minister highlighted the commitment of the state government to boost sports culture across the state. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond at the prize distribution ceremony in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

He shared that under the initiative ‘Khed da Punjab, Badalda Punjab’, 13 centres of excellence are being upgraded with modern and advanced facilities. These centres will soon become hubs for state champions preparing to compete at national and international levels. The minister added that in the current financial year alone, the sports department has been allocated ₹979 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Sond said initiatives like ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ have successfully inspired the state’s youth to engage in their favourite sports, keeping them away from negative influences.

He stressed that organising such sports events is essential to motivate youngsters towards healthy lifestyles and keep them away from drugs. He added that connecting youth with sports is the need of the hour, as it not only helps them become skilled athletes but also opens doors to better career opportunities and ensures their physical and mental well-being.

Malerkotla MLA Jameel Ur Rahman, district planning committee chairman Jasvir Singh Jassi Sohia Wala, Khanna market committee chairman Jagtar Singh Gill Ratanheri, along with senior leaders attended the ceremony.