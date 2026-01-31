Ludhiana: Stir over ‘custodial torture’ chokes traffic, cops booked

The city witnessed massive traffic chaos on Friday after protesters blocked Bharat Nagar Chowk for nearly four hours, demanding action over the alleged custodial torture of a taxi driver by police personnel at the Kailash Nagar police post following a road rage incident. The agitation forced police to register FIRs against four policemen accused of brutally assaulting the driver while in custody. A major traffic jam near Bharat Nagar Chowk following the protest in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The protest, staged by several social and labour organisations around 11 am, brought vehicular movement across the city to a standstill. Demonstrators alleged that the police subjected the victim to third-degree custodial torture despite his willingness to compensate for damages caused in a minor accident.

The victim, Ranjodh Singh, 28, a resident of Chander Nagar, alleged that the incident occurred on January 26 after his car collided with another vehicle near Old Session Court Chowk. He claimed that the occupants of the other car abused and assaulted him, objecting to a sticker of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale pasted on his vehicle’s windscreen and later called the police.

“I was ready to pay for the damage, but they assaulted me and summoned the police,” Singh said.

According to Singh, he was taken to the Kailash Nagar police post, where he was mercilessly beaten. “The police plucked my nail with a plier and thrashed me with sticks,” he alleged. He claimed that when he was taken to civil hospital and raised an alarm accusing the police of custodial torture, instead of helping him, the police shifted him to Division Number 8 police station and kept him handcuffed in the lock-up overnight in the cold.

“I was again taken back to the police post and released the next morning after being forced to sign some papers,” he said, adding that the torture left him unable to walk.

Singh’s family members, who joined the protest, alleged that they stood outside the police post for hours seeking permission to meet him but were denied access. Singh was initially arrested under preventive sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and later released on bail.

The blockade caused widespread disruption, with roads leading to Jagraon Bridge, Mini Secretariat, Bus Stand and Bhai Bala Chowk remaining gridlocked for hours. Long queues of vehicles were reported on Civil Lines, Mall Road and Ferozepur Road. Hundreds of commuters, including schoolchildren, office-goers and emergency travellers, were stranded.

“Our school van was stuck for over two hours. Children were crying inside,” said a parent stranded near the Bus Stand.

“My child’s school van was stuck for nearly 40 minutes at Mall Road. There was no information or alternate route guidance,” said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Model Town.

The protest was lifted in the afternoon after the FIR was registered against the accused policemen and occupants of the other vehicle.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (City-3) Kanwalpreet Singh said an FIR had been registered against four policemen—head constables Lovepreet Singh, Deepak Sharma, Lovepreet Singh and another accused Rohit—under Sections 115(2), 127(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“A separate FIR has also been lodged against Rajiv Gupta of Gandhi Nagar, Ajay Sharma of Bindraban Road and their associates under Sections 298 (hurting religious sentiments), 115(2) and 126(2) of BNS,” he added.