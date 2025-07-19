Ludhiana: Students’ Punjabi poems find place in int’l book project

A Canada-based organisation, Punjab Bhawan, has launched a unique literary project aimed at promoting Punjabi among schoolchildren. The project, titled ‘Naviyan Kalman, Navin Udaan’, invites students from various schools to express their creativity through poetry, and features their work in a professionally published book. The students of Government High School, Mattewara, who contributed in a Canada organisation’s book. (HT Photo)

This special initiative, which spans schools across Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, is helping young authors find their voice in their mother tongue. Students from schools, including School of Eminence (Model Town), PM Sri School for Girls in Samrala, Government High School (GHS) in Mattewara and Government Senior Secondary Smart Schools (GSSSS) in Ghungrali Sikhan, Jodhewal Basti, Jagraon and Rajewal, were among those who contributed poems for the book.

Recently launched in Kharar, the book has been edited by Sukhpal Kaur Samrala, Narinder Singh and their editorial team. The launch ceremony also honoured the student contributors, who were later felicitated in their schools for their achievement.

Narinder Singh, a teacher at GSSSS-Ghungrali Sikhan and one of the book’s editors, said, “This project truly belongs to the children. We simply give them a platform, they provide the magic through their words.” He explained that schools are invited to participate and students submit poems within a set timeframe. The best entries are carefully selected for publication.

Iqbal Singh, a student of GHS-Mattewara, expressed his excitement, saying, “It’s the first time our writing is printed in a book. It feels amazing to think of someone in Canada reading our poems.”

Prabhjot Kaur, Punjabi teacher at the same school, added, “This is more than just a poetry project. It builds self-confidence, encourages creativity and connects students with the beauty of Punjabi literature.”

As the book finds its way into classrooms across the state, such initiatives stand as a powerful testament to preserving the soul of a language- nurturing its roots through fresh, fearless voices of young poets.