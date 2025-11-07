Ludhiana: Temperature dips, pre-primary pupils still await uniforms

As the temperature continues to dip across the district, hundreds of pre-primary students in government primary schools are still waiting for their school uniforms, which are usually distributed by September each year. The delay has left many children, including those from below poverty line (BPL) category, struggling without proper uniform. The delay in uniform distribution has left many children, including those from below poverty line category, struggling, say schoolteachers. (HT Photo)

Teachers said the situation is particularly concerning for the younger students. “In this weather, several children are attending school without full-sleeved shirts. It is usually cold during morning and the students come to school in civil clothes which are usually not appropriate for this weather,” shared a government schoolteacher.

According to Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union, the delay has persisted since the start of the session. “Pre-primary students, including those from nursery to UKG, have not received their uniforms this year. The newly admitted nursery students have been attending school in civil clothes since April because uniforms are supplied only once a year,” he said.

Teachers explained that uniforms for girls and scheduled caste (SC) boys are provided annually under the government scheme. However, for BPL and general category boys, schools have to send a separate demand to the department, which then releases the supply.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said, “The uniforms for BPL and general category boys in senior secondary government schools have not yet arrived. This issue has caused inconvenience to students.”

When contacted, deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said the uniforms are distributed under the Pehal project and through school management committees. “As far as I know, many schools have already received their uniforms. There might be a few pending cases, but I will check and ensure the remaining schools get their supplies soon,” he assured.