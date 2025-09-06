Ludhiana: Trees axed near Ghuman Chowk, forest dept orders probe

Around ten fully grown trees were cut down near Ghuman Chowk in Sudhar on the Ludhiana-Bathinda highway, adjoining a petrol pump, late on Thursday night. The felled trees were reportedly loaded onto tractor-trolleys and taken to an undisclosed location, prompting the forest department to lodge a police complaint. District forest officer (DFO) Rajesh Kumar Gulati has ordered strict legal action and set up an inquiry team. (HT Photo)

District forest officer (DFO) Rajesh Kumar Gulati has ordered strict legal action and set up an inquiry team comprising block forest officer Pargat Singh, Harnit Kaur, and forest guard Davinderpal Kaur, who have recorded statements of local residents.

When approached, the petrol pump manager declined to share CCTV footage, directing the officials to speak with the owner.

Sudhar station house officer (SHO) inspector Gurdeep Singh confirmed receipt of a written complaint from the forest department, assuring that action would be taken “no matter how influential the accused may be.”

Environmentalist Sheetal Prakash condemned the incident, warning that unchecked tree felling was causing “irreparable environmental damage” and demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.