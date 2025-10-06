Ludhiana: ‘Trigger-happy’: Bikers open fire at police post, civilian injured

Two unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire on a police team at a checkpost near Lalton village on Pakhowal Road on Sunday afternoon, injuring a civilian who intervened to assist the police. The incident has raised fresh concerns over rising crime in Ludhiana, coming close on the heels of multiple violent incidents in recent days. (HT Photo)

The injured, Lakhwinder Singh, 25, a resident of Dehlon, sustained a bullet injury to his thigh and was admitted to a nearby hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

According to officials, the Emergency Response Team (ERT) had set up a special checkpoint in the area ahead of upcoming festivals when the incident took place. The team signalled a motorcycle carrying two men to stop. Instead of complying, the duo allegedly shoved a police official and tried to flee.

Lakhwinder Singh attempted to stop them, after which one of the assailants pulled out a pistol and fired at him before the suspects sped away.

A senior police officer confirmed that multiple teams have been deployed to track the accused, who remain at large. “The suspects will be arrested soon. CCTV footage from surrounding areas is being examined,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said panic spread in the area after the gunshots. “People ran for cover when they saw the men firing. It was terrifying — the police couldn’t even stop them,” said a commuter.

Recent shootings in city

October 2: A 20-year-old man, Monu Kumar, was shot dead by rivals during a clash while his family was performing a pooja. Police identified the main accused as Pawan Sherpuria and accomplices, all of whom remain absconding.

October 2: A 19-year-old salon owner was shot dead by his neighbour inside his shop in Mundian Kalan, Jamalpur, after refusing to give the accused his food tiffin.

September 25: Vishal Bansal, a regional manager of a private bank, narrowly escaped death after unidentified assailants fired at him outside his branch in Ferozegandhi Market around 8.30 pm.