Ludhiana: Trio on bike snatches 3 lakh from factory worker

Hours after a factory owner was robbed of ₹9.5 lakh near Cheema Chowk, another robbery was reported in Kanganwal area on Friday evening.

This time, three motorcycle-borne men snatched ₹3 lakh in cash from a factory worker.

However, with the victim repeatedly changing his versions, Sahnewal police are probing the matter deeper before registering a case.

Vishal Gabhria told the police that he worked at a factory in Kanganwal and used to collect payments for it.

On Friday, he collected ₹3 lakh and was returning to the factory on his scooter in the evening, when three men on a motorcycle intercepted his way and threatened him to hand over the cash.

When he resisted, the trio thrashed him and fled after snatching the money. As the accused left, Gabhria alerted his employer and the police.

Sub-inspector Baldev Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sahnewal police station, said the factory worker was changing his statement frequently. “Eventually, he was not even sure about the number of robbers. Earlier, he stated that there were three accused and later claimed they were two. We are scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to verify his claims. Further action will be taken following the investigation,” he added.